New Athos among most affordable resorts in January

According to the Tvil service, affordable seaside holidays in January can be found in Crimea, Abkhazia, and Krasnodar Territory.

A holiday in New Athos in January costs tourists an average of 3,114 rubles per night. Most often, vacationers spend five nights in the Abkhazian city.

Cheaper options include Yevpatoriya, where a day's stay will cost 2,194 rubles, Yeysk (2,505 rubles), and Simferopol (2,664 rubles).

Other popular inexpensive destinations for January holidays include Kerch, Kemerovo, Barnaul, Feodosia, Goryachiy Klyuch and Tuapse.

