Media: Hamas now headed by younger brother of murdered Yahya Sinwar

13 Jan. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mohammed Sinwar has become the leader of Hamas, replacing his brother Yahya Sinwar, who was killed last year, media sources report.

"But now the US-designated terrorist group has another Sinwar in charge, Yahya's younger brother Mohammed, and he is working to build the militant group back up",

the Wall Street Journal said.

It is noted that disagreements have occurred among the Hamas elite over the issue of power. The leaders in Doha proposed that the organization should be governed collectively and created a council, but senior Hamas members in Gaza refused to accept this form of governance. Instead, they now operate under the leadership of Yahya Sinwar's younger brother.

Let us remind you that Yahya Sinwar was killed by the IDF in mid-October last year. His elimination was part of Israel's military operation following the Hamas attack in October 2023.