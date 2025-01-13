Yerevan promises not to leave EAEU

13 Jan. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, the government is not considering withdrawal from the EAEU.

"Currently, Armenia is a member of the EAEU. At the moment, the withdrawal from the EAEU is not on the agenda of the Armenian government",

Gevorg Papoyan said.

Earlier, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan also spoke about this. He also added that Yerevan has no plans to leave the CSTO and to withdraw the Russian base from Gyumri.

Speaking about the disagreements between Russia and Armenia, Safaryan acknowledged their existence, but emphasized that efforts are ongoing to resolve these issues.