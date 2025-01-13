Turkish Stream equipment restored in Kuban after drone attack

13 Jan. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The consequences of the attack on a Turkish Stream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory were eliminated, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The consequences of falling fragments were promptly eliminated by Gazprom's emergency response teams, and the equipment was restored," the ministry said.

It was noted that the compressor station supplies gas to the Turkish Stream pipeline in normal mode, there have been no disruptions.

Earlier, nine aircraft-type UAVs attacked the infrastructure of the Russian compressor station in the village of Gai-Kodzor in order to stop gas supplies.

Russian air defense units shot down all the drones, the ministry said, adding that a downed drone slightly damaged the equipment of a compressor station in Krasnodar Territory, there were no casualties.