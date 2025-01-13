Russian government commission to handle Black sea fuel oil spill

13 Jan. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced the establishment of a government commission to eliminate the consequences of the recent spill of oil products in Black sea.

The Russian PM said at a meeting that Deputy PM Vitaly Savelyev will head the commission.

"It's very important to restore the unique ecosystem of the Black Sea coast in Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Crimea, clean it from pollutants, and," Mishustin said.

He stressed it is necessary do everything possible to prevent new leaks of oil products.

Mishustin added that it's important to considerably improve the efficiency of this work, and if necessary, to employ extra material and human resources and engage scientific organizations to resolve the problem of cleaning up the spill of oil products in the Black Sea.