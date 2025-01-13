Winds bring potential for explosive fire growth across LA

13 Jan. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Firefighters are working to contain three active blazes in the Los Angeles area ahead of a predicted return of winds that stoked devastating wildfires that have burned an area bigger than San Francisco and killed at least 24 people.

A red flag warning is in place for parts of the city and county, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph forecast between 4 a.m. Tuesday and noon Wednesday - strong enough to potentially cause “explosive fire growth”.

The fires in the Los Angeles area have burned over 40,000 acres and forced some 150,000 people to evacuate. The Palisades Fire, the largest, was only 13% contained as of Monday morning. The fires’ causes remain under investigation.