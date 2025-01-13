Majority of leaked oil collected in Black Sea waters

13 Jan. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Specialists have managed to collect most of the oil that spilled out of the stern of the Volgoneft-239 tanker from Black Sea waters off the shore in the Temryuksky district of the Krasnodar Region, the area's crisis management center said.

"The bulk of the fuel oil was collected by an excavator during road construction at the site. Crews are now removing the remnants from the water. Near the shore, small patches of fuel oil are being manually gathered with shovels and placed in bags," the report reads.

It was noted that the leaked oil, previously driven to the shore by booms, was contained to prevent it from spreading across the water.

In mid-December, the two tankers crashed in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea amid a storm. About 2,400 tons of oil products have leaked into the Black Sea.