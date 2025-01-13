Fuel leak detected at Kazakhstan's oil refinery

13 Jan. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fuel leak in an underground pipeline at the Atyrau oil refinery that was earlier discovered has been fixed, the Kazakh plant's press service said.

"At the Atyrau Oil Refinery, the defective section of the underground pipeline for pumping gasoline has been completely repaired, and the fuel leak has been eliminated," the press service said.

It was reported that the refinery continues to operate normally. Production and delivery of the main types of petroleum products is being carried out according to the plan approved by the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

A gasoline leak was earlier detected in one of the facility's tank farms, the pipeline was disconnected from the tank.