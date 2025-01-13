Ilham Aliyev and UAE President hold meeting in Abu Dhabi

13 Jan. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting today with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

Ilham Aliyev once again highly appreciated the UAE President's participation in COP29 held in Baku, emphasizing that Azerbaijan's cooperation with the UAE contributed to the successful conclusion of this important international event.

The heads of state emphasized the strategic partnership, highlighting the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE. Ilham Aliyev and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted the prevailing stability and peace in both nations.

Ilham Aliyev praised the excellent level of political relations and pointed to the expanding economic and trade ties, as well as the UAE’s investments in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector. The close cooperation in the traditional energy sector was also highlighted.

The discussion included an exchange of views on bilateral, regional, global, and other issues of mutual interest.