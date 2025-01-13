Bulgaria announces imminent resumption of Azerbaijani gas supplies

13 Jan. 22:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is expected to resume gas supplies to Bulgaria on January 15, the Bulgarian News Agency said, citing the Bulgarian state-owned gas distributor Bulgargaz.

"Deliveries of natural gas from Azerbaijan are expected to resume from January 15 following their suspension on January 7," the report reads.

Azerbaijan suspended gas deliveries to Bulgaria from January 7 for technical reasons. Supplies were expected to be restored on January 11, however, a malfunction in the pipeline transporting condensate from the Shah Deniz Alpha platform to the Sangachal terminal was reported.

On Saturday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that gas flows from Azerbaijan to Serbia were being suspended due to a technical issue at the Shah Denis deposit. However, Vucic said on Sunday that gas exports would not be stopped.