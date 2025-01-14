Presidents of Kazakhstan and UAE hold meeting in Abu Dhabi

14 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Arab Emirates ranks among the top ten foreign investors in Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The Kazakh President emphasized the UAE’s significance as a key partner for Kazakhstan in the Arab world.

"We are committed to close cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral engagements for the benefit of our nations. I deeply appreciate your efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE, which continues to develop in the spirit of friendship, trust, and mutual respect," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh head of state said he looks forward to welcoming the UAE president to Kazakhstan, noting that his visit will mark a significant milestone in advancing Kazakh-Emirati relations.