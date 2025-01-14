Iran boosts army with 1,000 new drones

14 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A thousand new drones were delivered to Iran's army on Monday, Iran's Defense Minister Amir Aziz Nasirzadeh said.

The drones were delivered to various locations throughout Iran and are said to have high stealth and anti-fortification abilities, Tasnim reported.

The drones' unique features, including a range of over 2,000 km, high destructive power, the ability to pass through defence layers with low Radar Cross Section, and autonomous flight, not only increase the depth of reconnaissance and border monitoring but also boost the combat capability of the army's drone fleet in confronting distant targets.