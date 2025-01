14 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will put two new satellites into orbit in mid-June 2025, head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salariyeh said.

According to him, the two satellites, set to be launched, are named Zafar 2 and Paya.

He noted that the launches were planned for January, but have been put off.

Iran is to unveil some projects in 10-day Fajr celebrations which mark the victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.