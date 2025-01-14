Armenia and U.S. to ink strategic partnership treaty

14 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and the United States will sign the document on Strategic Partnership today, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

"Today in Washington Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will sign the document on Strategic Partnership between Armenia and the U.S," foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

It was noted that the event will take place at 22:00 Yerevan time (21:00 MSK) and will be covered by the platforms of the Armenian Foreign Ministry and the U.S. Department of State.

Yesterday, it was reported that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Washington, D.C. on January 14-15. Meetings are scheduled with the U.S. colleagues, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.