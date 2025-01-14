14 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is planning to sabotage the Turkish Stream just like the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The diplomat alleged Washington is facilitating terrorist attacks on energy infrastructure and claimed there are plans to target the Turkish Stream pipeline.

"The United States does not need any competitor in any area, starting with energy...where they incite their Ukrainian customers to follow the Nord Stream pipelines now also, the Turkish Stream should be incapacitated," Lavrov said.

On January 13, the Russian Defense Ministry said that on January 11, Ukraine had attempted to attack a Turkish Stream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory with the help of 9 drones in order to stop gas supplies to European countries.