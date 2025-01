14 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan intends to replace the head of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) Armen Abazyan, the Hraparak newspaper reported.

Pashinyan plans to appoint NSS Deputy Chief Andranik Simonyan to this position.

According to the newspaper, Pashinyan has long been giving Simonyan the same instructions as Abazyan.