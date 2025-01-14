14 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey has long been a popular summer holiday destination for Russian and British tourists, but some are now turning their attention to a nearby neighbour instead.

Tourism levels are reported to be dropping in Turkey, with a country next door reaping the benefits, Birmingham Live reported.

Georgia has seen a recent boost in tourism levels and is embarking on a major investment drive to convince more tourists to choose it. Georgia plans to accelerate growth through improved public transport infrastructure, cruise ports and international signage.

"Hyperinflation” is the main reasons for the dip in Turkey's tourist trade, as dining and accommodation costs have surged.

Georgia's tourism industry has been its fastest-growing economic sector in the last quarter century, following major investment in transport, green spaces and museums in a bid to make it more attractive to visitors.