Moscow highly appreciates development of ties with Baku

14 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia highly appreciates the development of relations with Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on the results of Russia’s diplomacy in 2024.

"They are trustworthy, the presidents communicate regularly, and there are no closed topics. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev established work to encourage governments to search for new mutually beneficial projects,” Lavrov said.

According to him, Moscow highly appreciates Baku's support for Russia's participation in AZAL plane crash probation.

The Russian FM noted that the decoding of the black boxes of the AZAL aircraft, which operated the Baku-Grozny flight, doesn't confirm some preliminary conclusions in the media.

The diplomat emphasized that data obtained after decoding the recorders indicate the need to wait for the final results of the investigation.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow and Baku cooperate in the international arena as well.