14 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian football player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is close to joining PSG after a new round of talks between the Ligue 1 giants and Napoli, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said.

According to him, PSG are on the verge of reaching an agreement to sign Kvaratskhelia. The two clubs held face-to-face negotiations on Monday and took substantial steps forward in the deal.

Napoli failed to reach an agreement to extend Kvaratskhelia’s contract beyond 2027, and the Georgian asked to leave the club this month after Antonio Conte blocked his exit last summer.

PSG were already in talks for Kvara in July but were unable to finalise negotiations, mostly due to Conte’s stance.

Kvaratskhelia has five goals and three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season. PSG’s latest offer was at €70 million.