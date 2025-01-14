Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran to hold transport meeting

14 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh held online talks with Russian Minister of Transport Roman Starovoit.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed technical and executive work on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway within the framework of the North-South ITC.

They also discussed revision of the roadmap for joint cooperation for 2025 and cooperation on the use of the eastern part of the Caspian Sea.

The upcoming trilateral meeting in the transport sector between Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran was also touched upon. It will be held on January 28, but the place and level have not been specified.

In addition to this, the ministers reviewed the agreements and treaties concluded prior to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Russia.