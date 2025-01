14 Jan. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to the UAE.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Ilham Aliyev was also seen off by officials of the country.

It should be added that the President of Azerbaijan took part in the opening ceremony of the Sustainable Development Week in the capital of the UAE