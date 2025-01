14 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tourist flow to Adygea during the 2025 New Year was 20% higher than last year, the head of the region Murat Kumpilov shared.

"The natural beauty of the republic attracts a large number of guests to our region… This year, almost 120 thousand people visited Adygea during the long weekend",

Kumpilov said.

It should be noted that the number of tourists who visited Adygea last year was about 100 thousand people