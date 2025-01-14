Turkish shooter becomes actor and stars in TV series

14 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish shooter, Olympic medalist Yusuf Dikeç appeared in the trailer for a TV series that will be released this year.

As Kazinform reports, the series in which Dikeç stars is called "The Day of the Jackal". The project is based on the novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth and has already attracted the viewers' attention.

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne plays the lead role in the series. At the same time, the participation of the Turkish athlete came as an unexpected but pleasant surprise for fans.

It should be added that Dikeç became famous for his calmness during his performances at the Olympics in Paris. In addition , he used ordinary glasses during shooting.

Yusuf himself has not disclosed the details about his role in the series. However, he said that it was a new and interesting experience that allowed him to see himself in a different light.