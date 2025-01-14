Iranian Ambassador to Russia: Russian-Iranian partnership agreement to be concluded for 20 years

14 Jan. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Tehran and Moscow will be valid for 20 years. The agreement must be ratified by the Iranian parliament.

"After signing the agreement, it must be ratified by the Iranian parliament. Following ratification by the parliament, it will be valid for 20 years",

Kazem Jalali said.

The representative of Tehran did not specify whether the agreement includes an option of automatic extension.

Jalali emphasized that the document reflects the interests of both parties and is different from the agreements that Tehran signed before the Islamic Revolution of 1979. At that time, the country agreed to unfavorable terms of international transactions.

It should be noted that the agreement will be signed following the negotiations between the leaders of the countries, which will take place on January 17.