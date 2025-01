14 Jan. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

There is still a place for Georgia in the "3+3" regional platform format, the Russian Foreign Minister stated at a press conference on January 14, where he summarized the results of last year.

"Our Georgian neighbors have not taken their place, but this place at the table, where we are going to discuss the problems of the region, always remains available to them",

Sergey Lavrov said.

Let us recall that the annual press conference of the Russian Foreign Minister was held in Moscow on January 14.