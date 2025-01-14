Mass poisoning with counterfeit alcohol in Istanbul: 11 people died

14 Jan. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The consumption of counterfeit alcohol in Istanbul has resulted in the death of 11 people.

It is reported that about 40 people have filed complaints of poisoning, including 26 foreign citizens, Anadolu reports.

Earlier, it was reported that five Uzbek citizens died after drinking counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

It should be noted that mass alcohol poisoning cases have been recorded in Istanbul since November last year. To date, 37 victims have been confirmed. Law enforcement officers have seized almost 300 tons of low-quality alcohol.