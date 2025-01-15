Frontier Airlines refunds Khabib over flight fiasco

15 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was kicked off his flight to Los Angeles for being uncooperative, not because “The Eagle” fit any kind of pre-existing profile, according to a new statement from Frontier Airlines.

Video of Nurmagomedov being removed from the aircraft was making the rounds on social media over the weekend following a spat with airline officials. Khabib claims he was being mistreated, but Frontier says it was working strictly by the book.

“Customer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was seated in an exit row, was asked multiple times if he was willing and able to assist in the event of an emergency. According to the flight attendant, Mr. Nurmagomedov did not respond, despite repeated attempts, which placed him in non-compliance with FAA requirements. The flight attendant informed Mr. Nurmagomedov that he could be moved to a different upgraded seat or exit the plane," the statement reads.

It was noted that as a result of the customer’s initial unresponsiveness and repeated declinations of a seat change, he was asked to deplane per airline and FAA policy.

"The decision to deplane the customer was in no way related to his ethnicity and we have refunded him and his traveling companions for their flights," the airline said.