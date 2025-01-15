U.S. bans cars containing Russian tech

15 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. administration finalized new rules for cracking down on Chinese- and Russian-made tech in connected cars, including cars made in those countries.

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, along with the Office of Information and Communications Technology and Services, found that certain technologies that appear in connected car features, such as internet connectivity integrated into a car’s automated driving systems and similar vehicle assist features, “present an undue and unacceptable risk to U.S. national security.

The new rule prohibits the sale or importation of specific pieces of hardware, as well as software for these systems, from companies with a “sufficient nexus” of connection to China or Russia.

The software-related prohibitions will take effect for model year 2027, and the hardware-related prohibitions will take effect for model year 2030, or January 1, 2029, for units without a model year.

Prohibitions on the sale of connected vehicles by manufacturers with a sufficient nexus to China or Russia, even if manufactured in the U.S., take effect for model year 2027.