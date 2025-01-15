Armenia and U.S. sign strategic partnership charter

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan have signed a document on strategic partnership between their countries in Washington.
Commenting on the Armenia-U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter, the Armenian FM said it provides a robust framework and injects greater ambition into their cooperation.
"It spans a wide area of fields, including strengthening economic and energy ties, connectivity, deepening defense and security cooperation, reinforcing democratic institutions, promoting justice and the rule of law, fostering innovation on high technologies, and enhancing people-to-people contacts," Mirzoyan said.