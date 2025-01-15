No military alliance envisaged by Russia-Iran treaty

15 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russia-Iran comprehensive strategic cooperation treaty doesn’t provide for the establishment of a military alliance, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Indeed, this is a comprehensive, all-embracing agreement. It covers all aspects of bilateral relations, with special focus made on economic matters and trade. <…> The agreement includes cooperation in the area of security and defense but doesn’t set a goal of establishing a military alliance," Araghchi said.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, the treaty is not aimed against any third countries and sets no limits either to Moscow or Tehran in their cooperation with other countries.