Israeli-U.S. strike on Iran to be responded - Pezeshkian

15 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is not seeking war but would be ready to defend itself if its nuclear sites came under attack, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the NBC news broadcaster

When asked about Tehran's response to a possible U.S.-Israeli attack aimed at halting the Iranian nuclear program, he said that the country is ready for any development.

"Naturally enough, we will react to any action. We do not fear war, but we do not seek it," Pezeshkian said.

He also expressed hope that the situation would not deteriorate that far, as an open conflict would be "detrimental" to all actors.

The Iranian president also noted Tehran does not seek to build nuclear weapons.