Moscow: Armenia withdraws from EAEU

15 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow considers Yerevan’s decision to launch the process of the EU entry as a start of Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"It was a decision by the Armenian government, and we consider it as a start of Armenia’s withdrawal from EAEU," Overchuk said.

He noted the growth of the Armenian economy highlights that it is the main beneficiary of the EAEU membership.

The deputy PM added that Yerevan's trade with the EU is several times less than with the EAEU. The trade between Russia and Armenia is $11.6 billion, with the EAEU - about $12 billion.

"Armenia is well aware that joining the EU is a very hypothetical thing, and of course, they do not want to lose the economic benefits and advantages they have as a member state of the EAEU," Overchuk said.

Earlier, the Armenian government endorsed a draft bill, initiating the process to joining the EU, which is going to be discussed by the parliament. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, it does not directly mean the country’s EU membership as the decision on the issue may only be taken through a referendum.