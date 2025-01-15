Turkish space firm Fergani's 1st satellite launched into orbit

15 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish space firm Fergani Space launched its first satellite and placed it into orbit.

The Turkish Space Agency also confirmed that SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched the FGN-100-d1 satellite into space.

"The satellite, which will offer global coverage in the field of communication and geo-positioning, will pioneer the technologies of the future," the agency said on X.

The Transporter-12 mission from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in the U.S. carried 131 payloads including cube satellites, microsatellites and orbital transfer vehicles as well as the FGN-100-d1, Anadolu reported.