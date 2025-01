15 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Interior Ministry announced it had launched an investigation into an assault on ex-PM Giorgi Gakharia, the leader of the Gakharia for Georgia opposition party, following an incident at the Sheraton Hotel in Batumi the previous day.

Gakharia suffered a fractured nasal bone and concussion during the assault. He was hospitalised for treatment, but has since been discharged.

The investigation is ongoing with an article of the criminal code involving acts of violence.