Death toll from fake alcohol in Istanbul rises

The number of victims of counterfeit alcohol is growing in Türkiye. According to the latest information, 19 people have already died.

Almost 20 people have died in Istanbul, poisoned as a result of drinking counterfeit alcoholic beverages, Turkish media report.

There are foreign citizens among the dead. 46 people were taken to hospitals.

The first citizens with signs of alcohol poisoning began to seek medical attention in Istanbul at the end of November. By the beginning of this year, it became known that at least 37 people had fallen victim to counterfeit products.