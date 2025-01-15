Dagestan restores 250 hectares of forests in 2024

15 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Last year, Dagestan restored over 250 hectares of forest. The work was carried out within the framework of the national project "Ecology".

Dagestan showed impressive results by implementing of the national project "Ecology": over 250 hectares of forests were restored on the territory of the republic, the regional Forestry Committee reports.

According to the report, another 300 hectares were prepared for planting new trees.

In Dagestan nurseries, 3 hectares of seeds were sown for forest restoration and over 900,000 seedlings were grown.

By 2030 it is planned to plant about 1.5 hectares of new forests in Dagestan. Nearly 812 bln rubles will be spent on the project.