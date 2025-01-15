Papuashvili meets with PACE representatives in Tbilisi

15 Jan. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian Parliament

A meeting was held in Tbilisi between the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili and two PACE representatives. The parties discussed the political situation in the country, protests and European integration.

The head of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili held a meeting with two representatives of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Edith Estrella and Claude Kern, the Georgian Parliament informs.

During the meeting, Shalva Papuashvili acquainted the guests with the opposition's tactics of repeatedly boycotting the work of Parliament after the elections. The parties also discussed the protests ongoing in the country.

The head of the Georgian Parliament explained that the authorities are taking all necessary steps towards integration with the EU in order to become its full member by the end of the decade.