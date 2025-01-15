Uzbekistan, UAE announce new key areas of cooperation

15 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the President of Uzbekistan

A new era of economic partnership is beginning between Uzbekistan and the UAE in 6 key areas of interaction, the heads of the two countries said today following the talks.

The President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at his Qasr al-Shati residence in Abu Dhabi. After the talks, the heads of the two states announced the decision to declare 2025-2027 "A New Era of Economic Partnership between Uzbekistan and the UAE".

The new model of economic cooperation between the two countries will include 6 key areas: artificial intelligence, digitalization, green energy, infrastructure, tourism, and support for private business, each of these areas will be handled by separate working groups.

The program's goals are ambitious: a powerful tenfold increase in trade turnover, an increase in the volume of mutual investments to $50 bln, an increase in the number of joint ventures, the launch of direct flights and the introduction of a visa-free regime between the countries.