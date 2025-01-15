15 Jan. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Interaction between Moscow and Iran does not threaten anyone. The strategic partnership agreement covers all aspects of cooperation. Both countries oppose a unipolar world.

In the article for RIA Novosti, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Russian-Iranian cooperation in the defense sphere does not threaten anyone.

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow and Tehran are working to strengthen common security and protect values ​​with their defense cooperation.

He noted that the new agreement between the countries covers all aspects of cooperation, and also pays special attention to humanitarian ties, science and technology, and the economy.

According to Araghchi, Russia and Iran are stepping up their participation in the SCO, BRICS, and the EAEU. The diplomat recalled that Moscow and Tehran are opponents of a unipolar world.

The minister said the two countries would strengthen cooperation in nanotechnology, aerospace, artificial intelligence and medical sciences.