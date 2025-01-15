Dagestani mountain named after famous geographer

15 Jan. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A hilltop in Dagestan acquired name after a famous Russian geographer.

A mountain in Dagestan was named after the famous Russian scientist, Vladimir Petrasov, Rosreestr informs.

“A nameless mountain in the Shamilsky District of Dagestan was named Petrasov. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin based on the Rosreestr examination,”

– the press service of the federal service reported.

The idea to name the mountain after the famous geographer was put forward by Lomonosov Moscow State University. This initiative was approved both by local residents and the People’s Assembly of the Republic.