Armenia joins coalition against ISIS

15 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Yerevan announced that Armenia will join the coalition against ISIS (banned in Russia), which is headed by Washington. The United States expresses support for Yerevan's decision.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced that his country intends to join the international military coalition against ISIS (banned in Russia) in the near future.

The minister made this statement during the signing of the Charter on Strategic Partnership in Washington in the presence of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The United States heads the coalition. Blinken, who leaves his post in a few days, expressed support for Armenia's decision.