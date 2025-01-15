Hamas-Israel truce reached

15 Jan. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the media reports, Hamas agreed to a truce with Israel. Tel Aviv reports that the group demands unacceptable.

The Palestinian Hamas movement announced that in the framework of agreement reached with Israel, the hostages will be released, Al Jazeera writes.

The group's delegation conveyed its consent to the proposed deal to mediators in Egypt and Qatar.

The Times of Israel, citing its sources, writes that Hamas put forward unacceptable demands at the last moment.

It is noted that the Israeli delegation in Qatar received demands from the Palestinians that contradict the previously agreed conditions.