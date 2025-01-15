Russian Investigative Committee to carry out examination in connection with AZAL plane crash

15 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Russian Investigative Committee has appointed an examination in connection with the crash of the Baku-Grozny plane of the Azerbaijan Airlines, which occurred over Aktau. A number of factors will be checked.

The examination in connection with the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane has been appointed by the Investigative Committee of Russia, the press service of the department reports.

"A commission for the comprehensive organizational and technical forensic examination has been appointed to assess the actions of officials of the dispatch services, the air traffic management system, and the air defense,”

– the Investigative Committee reported.

The Investigative Committee indicated that the investigation is studying all versions related to the possible causes of the tragedy. The flight recorders are being studied by the Investigative Committee and the IAC. The Investigative Committee is working in cooperation with the competent authorities of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.