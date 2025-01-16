Increasing number of international tourists flocking to Georgia

16 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian National Tourism Administration said the last year had set a new record for tourist visits, with 5,091,732 international tourists flocking to the country in a 9% increase compared to 2023.

In 2024, Georgia welcomed 7,368,149 international travellers of all types, reflecting a 4.2% increase from the previous year, and showing a recovery of 78.7% of 2019 figures.

The Administration said the surge in tourist numbers had been “significant” in the fourth quarter of 2024. From October to December, international tourist visits reached 1,098,890, an increase of 8.4% from the same period in 2023.

Last year, more than 1.4 million Russian tourists visited Georgia, representing a slight increase compared to 2023.

Notable contributions to the visitor boom also came from Turkey, Israel, Kazakhstan, India and China.