Ankara and Damascus can crush terrorism without foreign help - Erdoğan

16 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on all countries to “take their hands off” Syria and said Türkiye has the power and ability to crush all terrorist organizations in the country.

"Everyone should take their hands off Syria and we, along with our Syrian siblings, will crush the heads of Daesh, the YPG and other terrorist organizations in a short time," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader stressed that the YPG organization will not be able to escape the inevitable end if it does not disband and lay down its weapons, Daily Sabah reported.