Hamas to be releasing hostages for about month

16 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The release of hostages in the Gaza Strip under the deal between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas will take place for at least several weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"The hostage releases are expected to happen over several weeks at least," the mediators said.

Phase one is expected to start at some point Sunday and last for six weeks. This phase will feature a ceasefire, a withdrawal of Israeli troops, a swap of hostages and prisoners, and an influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel would also maintain a buffer zone inside Gaza along the border with Israel, the size of which has been one of the final sticking points in the negotiations.

The second and third phases are less developed, and the details will be decided during the first phase.

As part of that first phase, Hamas will release 33 hostages in the first phase, including female soldiers and the sick.

Israeli medical teams are bracing for released hostages expected to be in worse condition than those freed earlier.