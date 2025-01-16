Prosecutor General's Office: 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia could not be falsified

16 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prosecutor General's Office of Georgia provided an update on its investigation into alleged election fraud during the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The Office announced election verification devices used in the voting process had “effectively prevented” individuals from casting multiple votes.

"We have conducted several investigative experiments, which conclusively show that it is impossible for the same person to vote at different polling stations. The verification devices used during the elections are designed in such a way that they prevent double voting," the statement reads.

According to the results, the verification devices, which were equipped with memory cards, successfully ensured that voter data was not duplicated across polling stations. In addition, the investigation concluded that it was not possible for a single voter to cast multiple votes at the same polling station.

"We can confidently rule out the possibility of multiple or repeated voting by any individual”, the body claimed.

In addition to verifying the functionality of the verification machines, the body said the investigation had also examined the quality of the marking fluid used in the elections.

"The fluid, which glows under ultraviolet light, was tested and found to comply with international standards, retaining its luminescence for up to 12 hours after application”, it said.

The body further claimed that “most witnesses” were “unable to provide any concrete evidence” to support the claims of alleged electoral manipulations.