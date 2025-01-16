Russia and Iran unite in transport and cargo transportation

16 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iran-Russia roadmap on transport and freight transportation for 2025 will be signed between Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Russia's Minister of Transport, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said.

According to her, at least four meetings have been held between her and Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoyt over the past one and a half months. They discussed land, rail, sea, and cargo transportation during these meetings and agreed on a roadmap.

Sadegh noted that it is known that an agreement was signed between Iran and Russia in 2023 to build the Rasht-Astara railroad as part of the North-South international transportation corridor.

It is expected that another agreement will be reached in this connection during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Russia.