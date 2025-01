16 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan today to meet with her counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

The meetings will be hosted in face-to-face and expanded formats, the Georgian foreign office said, and will be followed by a joint press briefing.

The FM will also lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame Memorial in the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.