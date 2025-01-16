Armenia reveals goal of its strategic partnership with U.S.

16 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia needs the agreement on strategic partnership with the United States "for guidance" in the current geopolitical situation, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on his X page.

"The Armenian-U.S. relations have matured enough that their advancement to the strategic partnership level is not only appropriate, but necessary for guidance in the complex international situation," the diplomat said.

Meanwhile, the FM called for further deepening of cooperation with Washington based on the signed document.

The agreement on strategic partnership was signed during Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Washington. At the beginning of the meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that a group of U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees will be sent to Armenia to strengthen the bilateral security cooperation.